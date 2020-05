Psychotherapist Amy Morin joins Pete McMurray to explain the benefits of meditation during these hard times and keeping your phone far from the bed. Plus, Amy provides healthy coping strategies tailored towards the pandemic and self-isolation. One of those is journaling and scheduling “worry time”. And Amy talks about maintaining respect and compassion in relationships during this time, and how to deal with a break-up.

