Pete McMurray talks horse racing with the voice of Hawthorne Race Course, Jim Miller

Patricio Gomez nuzzles with Wish before the start of a race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Belmont Stakes were moved up in the Triple Crown order to the first race for the first time in Triple Crown history. Jim Miller is the voice of the Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero. Miller told Pete McMurray that the changes brought on by the coronavirus have left horse trainers scrambling to keep their horses fit to run for the entire year. Miller also talks about which horses gain an advantage with the schedule changes and what to watch for during the races. The Kentucky Derby was on track to take place on May 2nd but has been moved to September 5th and the Preakness Stakes were shifted to October 3rd.