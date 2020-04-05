Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Lucas Giolito on Ed Farmer: “The way he treated everyone with such high level of respect”

Pete McMurray

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito applauds the final out after pitching a complete three-hit shutout game against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. The White Sox won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Pete McMurray checks in with White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. Could baseball play 100 games this year? What does he remember about Ed Farmer? Lucas shares his thoughts and more.

Share this story

WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

Pete McMurray
PeteMcMurray

Pete McMurray was number 6 out of 12 kids and  graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular