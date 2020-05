Everyone is still talking about 'The Last Dance', and in light of Dennis Rodman taking off during games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals to meet Hulk Hogan, Pete speaks with Hulk to learn about how all of this occurred. Hulk recalls a connection of friendships that led to him and Rodman meeting; as well as Rodman's eagerness to begin training for the ring.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3760450/3760450_2020-05-25-145450.64kmono.mp3]