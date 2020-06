SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls enjoys a cigar in the locker room 14 June 1998 after winning game six of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Jordan scored the winning basket to win the game 87-86 to win their sixth NBA Championship. Various reports 12 January say that Jordan plans to announce his retirement at a 13 January news conference in Chicago. (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)