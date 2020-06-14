Here is how you can support Stella’s Diner on Broadway

WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray talks to the owner of Stella’s Diner on Broadway, Angelo Mavraganes, about the recent event in Lakeview “Dine Out On Broadway” in support of restaurants. For more information visit their website here.
