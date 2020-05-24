Here is how you can own a piece of history from Michael Jordan’s playing days.

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Curtis Koch
PHOTO: In this 1994 file photo, Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, right, goes in for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Chris Mills during an NBA basketball game at the Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio. “The Shot” Jordan buried to eliminate the Cavaliers from the playoffs in 1989, only added to the legend of the “curse” on Cleveland’s sports teams. It gets tested again Tuesday when the Cavlaiers play their first home game in the NBA finals, trailing the San Antonio Spurs 2-0. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Chris Nerat from Heritage Auctions talks to WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray about how you can bid for the backboard where Michael Jordan made “The Shot” against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.
Submit
Pete McMurray