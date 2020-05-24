Here is how you can find out details about your family history!

Bianca Amodeo, 17, uses her tablet in her room at home in Ascoli Piceno, central Italy, Thursday, April 30, 2020 to chat with her boyfriend Francesco who lives in Ancarano, 15 minutes driving from home. Bianca and Francesco have not met for almost two months after Italy went in a general lockdown in a bid to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. While Italian Premier Conte announced the first relaxation of the circulation restrictions starting from May 4, Bianca and Francesco won’t be able to meet yet because they live in different regions. ( AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)