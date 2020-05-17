Here is how to properly take deep breaths to relax

PHOTO: In this May 14, 2019 photo, Aeva Schifferli, 12, demonstrates a stress-relieving breathing exercise at her mother’s yoga studio in East Aurora, N.Y. Her mother Erin Schifferli plans to wait until Aeva is 16 before getting her a cellphone out of concern that the technology, especially social media, is contributing to rising levels of anxiety and depression among teenagers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)