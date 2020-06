You know actor Jamie Denton as Plumber Mike Delfino on Desperate Housewives. Pete McMurray talked with Denton about his season 6 debut in the Hallmark Channel's "Good Witch" and his new movie, "Selfie Dad." Denton also talked about his humble beginnings as a waiter at a famous Chicago restaurant and how he was "lucky" that he caught his big break in Chicago.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3768537/3768537_2020-06-20-205537.128.mp3]