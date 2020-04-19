Listen Now
Here are the steps you should take to avoid getting your Zoom meeting hacked.

PHOTO: In this April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead Nasdaq IPO in New York. Zoom’s stock touched $110 during trading Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, a level it’s reached just once since its shares began trading last spring. The company has said it’s seeing more business for people wanting to meet online. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Ryan O’Halloran from Access One talks to WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray about the steps to protect yourself from Zoom hackers and what scams you should be on the lookout for.

Ryan recommends this site to check for scams:
https://www.urlvoid.com/
If you’d like to check out a free webinar privatized by Access One, visit:
https://www.accessoneinc.com/ucaas-webinar

