Listen Now
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Graduation in a parking lot! Reavis High School did it right!

Pete McMurray

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Superintendent Doctor Dan Riordan and Principal Julie Schultz at Reavis High School (Photo Courtesy of Reavis High School)

WGN Radio’s Pete McMuray talks to Reavis High School Principal Julie Schultz about how the district was able to have a outdoor graduation ceremony for their students.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Pete McMurray
PeteMcMurray

Pete McMurray was number 6 out of 12 kids and  graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories