After being closed for several weeks due to the Coronavirus. Bill Jacobs, owner of Piece Pizzeria, joins WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray to share the new procedures the restaurant is taking to get your pizza to you and how they are adapting to this new normal.
Good news for pizza lovers! Piece Pizzeria is opening up!
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.