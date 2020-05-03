Good news for pizza lovers! Piece Pizzeria is opening up!

Listen Now
PHOTO: A delicious pizza made by Piece Pizzeria.

After being closed for several weeks due to the Coronavirus. Bill Jacobs, owner of Piece Pizzeria, joins WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray to share the new procedures the restaurant is taking to get your pizza to you and how they are adapting to this new normal.

