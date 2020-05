PHOTO: Former Chicago Bulls basketball player Bill Wennington waves before throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Chicago Cubs’ baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Ahead of episodes 5 and 6 of “The Last Dance” former Chicago Bull Bill Wennington shares stories on which teams the Bulls hated playing against, what it was like to play with Michael Jordan, and more.