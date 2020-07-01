Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for Roe Conn

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Ngozi Ezike: ‘I’m so proud of Illinois…we did it…we flattened the curve’

Pete McMurray
Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, joins Pete McMurray to talk about the current state of COVID-19 in Illinois and her thoughts on sports, summer recreation, church, eating out, and more.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Pete McMurray
PeteMcMurray

Pete McMurray was number 6 out of 12 kids and  graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular