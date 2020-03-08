Deborah Norville discusses how she has been successful in TV for 25 years.

PHOTO: FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, journalist Deborah Norville attends the premiere of “Fahrenheit 11/9” at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck. In a video, the 60-year-old says a long time ago, a viewer reached out to say she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule. She said she will not need chemotherapy. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)