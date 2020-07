Danny Trejo arrives at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pete McMurray talks with actor Danny Trejo about his life and acting career that includes appearances in over 300 films. Plus, Trejo talks about his personal life and what it’s like to be “that guy” in the movies.