As we continue to honor and remember the fallen military personnel of the United States Armed Forces, Pete McMurray speaks with Vietnam Veteran (and Western Springs native) Bruce Harken about his efforts to celebrate Memorial Day.

Western Springs' annual Memorial Day parade had to be cancelled, so Bruce joined forces with the VFW Post 10778 to host a car parade to honor the founders of the Western Springs' VFW, Post Seedy Ulrich (94) and Walt Bergenthal (93).