American comedian, actor and writer Colin Jost joins Pete McMurray talks all things SNL and his new book, “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.” Colin says that he “…will definitely be back on SNL next season,” how Tom Hanks is everybody’s uncle and how SNL sets the tones for a lot of events in society. Order your our copy of Colin’s book by going to Amazon or by clicking here.

