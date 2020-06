Jim Miller from Hawthorne Race Course joins Pete McMurray to talk about their re-opening, what it's like to watch a race without an audience, and more.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3764050/3764050_2020-06-06-212550.128.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3779.mp3]