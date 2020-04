Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks at the City Club of Chicago, November 27, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

Cardinal Blase Cupich talks to Pete McMurray about his message of hope during these tough times and how you can still be faithful from home this Easter Sunday.

WGN Radio will broadcast Easter Vigil Mass Saturday, April 11, at 10pm, and Easter Morning Mass Sunday, April 12, at 9am.

