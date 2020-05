PHOTO: Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly poses in front of a mural at City Hall, June 2, 2008 . Reilly has spent his first year in a feud with Mayor Richard M. Daley over the a proposal to relocate the Chicago Children’s Museum from Navy Pier to Grant Park. The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday, June 11 on the move. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)