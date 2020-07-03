A Very Brady Renovation wins big at Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: Christopher Knight talks with Pete McMurray

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on the long-running sitcom The Brady Bunch joins Pete McMurray to discuss HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation winning Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show on the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.
Click for more.)
by: balthimerPosted: / Updated:
Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on the long-running sitcom The Brady Bunch joins Pete McMurray to discuss HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation winning Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show on the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.