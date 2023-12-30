Mike Stephen sits down with four local business owners at Janik’s Cafe in Wicker Park to discuss the challenges of 2023 and how to make 2024 a better year. The panel features Katie Coleman of Mulberry & Me, Scott Weiner of The Fifty/50, Mario Ponce of Takito Kitchen, and Felipa Janik of Janik’s.
OTL #898: The Neighborhood Business Roundtable
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
