Mike Stephen talks to Oak Park & River Forest High School seniors Kate Wallace and Katie Stabb about their recent experience at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, chats with musician Dan Abu-Absi about new music from Chicago’s Radio Free Honduras, and discovers the Secret History of the 1970s soul group The Lost Generation.
OTL #897: Local youth climate advocacy, New music from Radio Free Honduras, The Secret History of The Lost Generation
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
