Mike Stephen discusses the decaying properties of the Chicago Housing Authority with Block Club Chicago investigative editor Mick Dumke, talks to writer Kevin Jakubowski, a Batavia native, about writing a new Holiday short film directed by Bryce Dallas-Howard called The Note, and gets the lowdown on Skip Class & The Dropouts‘ new music from lead singer Danny Jacobson.
OTL #896: Decaying public housing, A new Holiday short film, New music from Skip Class & The Dropouts
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.