Mike Stephen talks to Justin Kerr, publisher of the McKinley Park News, and learns why that local news outlet severed ties with Google and then chats with local music historian Steve Krakow about his recent musical journey to Belfast.
OTL #895: Google and local journalism, A special international Secret History of Chicago Music
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.