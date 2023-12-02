Mike Stephen learns about efforts to preserve the history of the Illinois Black Panther Party with Leila Wills, executive director of the Historical Preservation Society of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party, and gets a preview of the upcoming Bronzeville Trail on the South Side of Chicago from John Adams, executive director of the Bronzeville Trail Task Force, Inc.
OTL #894: Preserving Illinois Black Panther history , The Bronzeville Trail in the works
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.