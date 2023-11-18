Mike Stephen discusses efforts to overturn the ban on building new nuclear reactors in Illinois with David Kraft, director of the Nuclear Energy Information Service, and learns about the push to issue work permits for all immigrants from Roberto Valdez, midwest director of policy at The Hispanic Federation and member of the Illinois Latino Agenda.
OTL #892: The future of nuclear power in Illinois, Work permits for immigrants
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
