Mike Stephen chats with Emily Dupree, founder of Clean Air Club, about the push to purify air in local venues, talks to Ron Haynes, the trombone player from Liquid Soul, about a wonderful upcoming performance, and discovers the Secret History of 1970s Illinois punk-rockers Max Load.
OTL #891: Clean air in local venues, A special Liquid Soul upcoming performance, The Secret History of Max Load
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.