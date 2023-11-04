Mike Stephen talks to Kalyn Belsha, senior national education reporter at Chalkbeat, about a new influx of money for local school desegregation, goes deep into a controversy around Chicagoland burritos with Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger, and gets an update on the City of Chicago leasing land to the Chicago Fire soccer team from Block Club Chicago investigative editor Mick Dumke.
OTL #890: School desegregation efforts, Local burrito controversy, Selling off public land in Chicago
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.