Mike Stephen learns about the push for media literacy education in Illinois with Michael Spikes, co-founder of the Illinois Media Literacy Coalition, discusses the future of the University of Chicago’s radio station, WHPK-FM, with program director Alex Tao, and discovers the Secret History of local soul and gospel singer Mitty Collier.
OTL #889: Media literacy in Illinois, WHPK-FM tries to stay afloat, The Secret History of Mitty Collier
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.