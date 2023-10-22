Mike Stephen talks to Crista Noel of the Women’s All Points Bulletin and learns about a new film that brings attention to the issue of law enforcement abuse of women called Poetiq Justiz, chats about making music with local singer-songwriter Pierce Crask, and revisits the joys of the Italian beef sandwich.
OTL #888: Film art therapy, Pierce Crask’s new music, Revisiting the Italian beef sandwich
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
