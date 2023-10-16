Mike Stephen discusses shared humanity with Rabbi Ari Hart of the Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, learns about a new study that debunks myths about Illinois’ population from Frank Manzo of the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, and discovers the Secret History of the 1960s local garage-rockers The Rooks.
OTL #887: Humanity united by hope, Myths about Illinois’ population debunked, The Secret History of The Rooks
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
