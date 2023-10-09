Mike Stephen learns about the great work of building a sustainable community with Gary Cuneen, founder & executive director of Seven Generations Ahead, discusses the effectiveness of restorative practices in schools with Anjali Adukia of the University of Chicago and Ben Feigenberg of the University of Illinois at Chicago, the authors of a new report on this topic, and gets the lowdown on the Sideshow Villains new music and previews their upcoming live show with band leader Dante Ingram.
OTL #886: Sustainability for the future, Restorative practices in school discipline, Sideshow Villains’ new music
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Posted:
Updated:
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.