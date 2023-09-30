Mike Stephen talks to director Haley Breese about her new documentary called Failure to Fail that focuses on teachers leaving their profession, discusses a critique of Chicago’s One Fair Wage law with food writer Michael Nagrant, and discovers the Secret History of the 1960s girl group The Same.
OTL #885: Why teachers are leaving, Is One Fair Wage really fair?, The Secret History of The Same
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.