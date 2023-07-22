This week we discuss the new paid time off proposal in Chicago. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of the proposed paid time off ordinance in Chicago with Christina Warden, director of policy and programs at Women Employed, and Shep Searl, organizer with Starbucks Workers United, explores a new report that ranks Chicago low in bikeability with Rebecca Davies, city ratings program director at PeopleForBikes, and discovers the Secret History of local disco musician Peter Brown.

