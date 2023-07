Mike Stephen discusses the lack of Chicago City Council committee meetings with Block Club Chicago editor and reporter Mick Dumke, learns about connecting local artists to one another through Paint the City from co-founders Barrett Keithley and Missy Perkins, and gets the lowdown on local bluesman Nigel Mack’s new album.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.