This week we discuss the state’s plan to reform juvenile justice. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the process of reforming Illinois’ juvenile justice system with Jennifer Vollen-Katz of the John Howard Association of Illinois, learns about the RTA’s strategic plan for local transportation from Streetsblog Chicago’s Sharon Hoyer, and discovers the Secret History of piano virtuoso Dorothy Donegan.

