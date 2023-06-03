What is the future of nuclear power in Illinois? (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about the possibility of repealing the nuclear construction moratorium in Illinois from David Kraft of the Illinois Nuclear Energy Information Service, discusses the impact of artificial intelligence on local journalism with Justin Kerr, publisher of McKinley Park News, and dives into the unique history of blues music in Chicago with John Anderson, co-director of the film Born in Chicago.

