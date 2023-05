This week we discuss the power of poetry in our culture. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the power of poetry with Poetry Out Loud Illinois champion, Yohanna Endashaw, as well as Susan Dickson of the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Sheila Walk of the Springfield Area Arts Council, gets the lowdown on new music from The Artist Formerly Known As Vince, and discovers the Secret History of the talented bass player Cleveland Eaton.

