Wind power might come to Lake Michigan. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the possibility of bringing wind power to Illinois with State Sen. Robert Peters (13th), previews the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo with organizers Chris Lopez and Sage Coffey, and replays part of a conversation about immigration and human rights.

