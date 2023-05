This week we explore the history of country music in Chicago. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks with Mark Guarino, the author of a new book called Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival about the history of country music in Chicago and then reconnects with former Outside the Loop producer, Andy Hermann, about his new gig as a public radio producer and host at Nebraska Public Media.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.