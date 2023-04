Mike Stephen learns about the struggle of workers at the Midtown Athletic Club from one if its employees, Lisseth Cervantes, and Jose Uribe of Arise Chicago, gets the lowdown on local power pop band Go Time’s new album from guitarist & vocalist Scott Niekelski, and discovers the Secret History of 1970s Chicago soul singers The Independents.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.