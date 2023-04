Go on a scavenger hunt in Chicago! (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to local author Jessica Mlinaric about her new book, Chicago Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Chicago’s Hidden Treasure, learns about Takeout 25’s new boxed water initiative from founder Ravi Parakkat, and discovers the Secret History of 1980s Chicago punk-rockers Poison Squirrel.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.