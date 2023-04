This week we learn about the impact of distilling on Chicago’s history. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about the history of distilling in the city with David Witter, author of the book Distilled in Chicago, and then discusses the influence of money in local politics with Block Club Chicago investigative editor and reporter Mick Dumke.

