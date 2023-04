This week we discuss training the next generation of journalists. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the importance of training the next generation of journalists with Jason Block, multimedia communications teacher at Prospect High School, learns about local jazz saxman Shawn Maxwell’s new music, and discovers the Secret History of Chicago Blues harmonica legend Billy Branch.

