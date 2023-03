This week we explore civil rights abuses in Cook County Temporary Juvenile Detention. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about a new report documenting extreme conditions inside the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center from Injustice Watch reporters Carlos Ballesteros and Kelly Garcia and revisits a conversation about race on the justice system from 2020.

