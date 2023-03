What are the impacts of TIF districts in Illinois? (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of TIF districts across Illinois with Tom Tresser of the CivicLab and the TIF Illumination Project, learns about an upcoming book exploring Black history called Our Black History in Fifty States from its author Zaylore Stout, and discovers the Secret History of blues and soul singer Bobby Jonz.

