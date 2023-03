What are the impact of property taxes on Chicago neighborhoods? (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen explores the impact of property taxes on certain Chicago neighborhoods with Geoff Smith of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University, discusses the environmental legislative agenda of Illinois with Jennifer Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, and gets an update on the environmental justice story of the Damen Silos.

